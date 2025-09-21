Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 595.5% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reliance by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.80.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $287.99 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $347.43. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.45.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

