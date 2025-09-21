Reviewing Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) & UniTek Global Services (OTCMKTS:UNTKQ)

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) and UniTek Global Services (OTCMKTS:UNTKQ – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Array Digital Infrastructure and UniTek Global Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array Digital Infrastructure -0.68% 1.67% 0.74% UniTek Global Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Array Digital Infrastructure and UniTek Global Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Array Digital Infrastructure 0 1 0 0 2.00 UniTek Global Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Given UniTek Global Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UniTek Global Services is more favorable than Array Digital Infrastructure.

This table compares Array Digital Infrastructure and UniTek Global Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array Digital Infrastructure $3.77 billion 1.10 -$39.00 million ($0.30) -161.20 UniTek Global Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniTek Global Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Array Digital Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Array Digital Infrastructure beats UniTek Global Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Array Digital Infrastructure



United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers with 5.0 million connections, including 4.4 million postpaid, 0.5 million prepaid, and 0.1 million reseller and other connections in 21 states. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as e-commerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

About UniTek Global Services



UniTek Global Services, Inc. is a service provider of permanently outsourced infrastructure services, offering a suite of technical services to customers in the satellite television, wireless telecommunications, public safety, and broadband cable industries in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in two segments: Fulfillment segment and Engineering and Construction segment. Fulfillment segment provides installation and fulfillment services to customers in the satellite television and broadband cable industries. Engineering and Construction segment provides infrastructure services, systems integration for public safety and land mobile radio applications, construction and project management services to customers in the wireless telecommunications and public safety industries.

