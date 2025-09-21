Reviewing Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund pays out 103.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund 42.65% 11.24% 5.28% Investcorp Credit Management BDC 38.05% 5.59% 2.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and Investcorp Credit Management BDC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund $172.27 million 8.83 $215.56 million $1.93 9.08 Investcorp Credit Management BDC $23.88 million 1.72 $7.79 million $0.54 5.28

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund 1 4 1 0 2.00 Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund presently has a consensus price target of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is more favorable than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund beats Investcorp Credit Management BDC on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million to $25 million in companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million with EBITDA at least $15 million.

