Richard Craig Bealmear Sells 92,378 Shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $8,658,589.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This trade represents a 54.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Craig Bealmear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $773,175.68.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $135.88 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oklo by 87.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKLO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

