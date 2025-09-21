Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells $90,283,275.40 in Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $90,283,275.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,101,553.20. The trade was a 77.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 2.17. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $715,728,000 after buying an additional 3,833,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after buying an additional 2,504,054 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,751,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,586,532 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,247,000 after buying an additional 65,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

