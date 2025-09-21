Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Position Reduced by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $347.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.