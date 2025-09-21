Rollins, Inc. $ROL Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 5.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Argus began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Rollins Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ROL stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.