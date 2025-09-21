Ronald Tutor Sells 116,856 Shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 4,154,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,736,623.09. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TPC opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $965,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

