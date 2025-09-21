Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 43.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,843 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 40.0% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 276,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. Barclays cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryan Specialty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryan Specialty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 152.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

