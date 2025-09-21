Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,839,029,289.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

