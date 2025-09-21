Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 211.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after buying an additional 4,066,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21,737.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

