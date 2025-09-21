Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.5375.

Several research firms recently commented on SENS. Barclays initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective (up from $1.10) on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Senseonics stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 120.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

