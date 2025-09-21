Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Insider Buys A$2,481,358.11 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Leigh Mackender acquired 1,074,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,481,358.11.
Service Stream Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $973.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.
Service Stream Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Service Stream’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
Service Stream Company Profile
Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Service Stream
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.