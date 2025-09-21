Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Insider Buys A$2,481,358.11 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Leigh Mackender acquired 1,074,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,481,358.11.

Service Stream Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $973.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

Service Stream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Service Stream’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Featured Stories

