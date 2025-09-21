Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc $AON

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 54.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

AON Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AON stock opened at $350.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.