Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.99 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.