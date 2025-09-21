Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.97 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

