Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 825 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

