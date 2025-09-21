Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after buying an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Shares of KMB opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

