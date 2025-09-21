Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after buying an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.