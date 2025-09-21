Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Phillips 66 $PSX

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,300. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

