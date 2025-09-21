Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 695,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 668,590 shares of company stock worth $15,265,033. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

