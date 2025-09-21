Simplify Health Care ETF $PINK Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 13.76% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 321.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 131,391 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 130.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,239 shares during the period.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6%

PINK opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.70. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

