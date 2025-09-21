SomnoMed (ASX:SOM) Insider Benjamin(Ben) Gisz Sells 13,211,430 Shares

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin(Ben) Gisz sold 13,211,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.70, for a total transaction of A$9,248,001.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of devices for the oral appliances for the treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. Its flagship product SomnoDent Avant, as well as SomnoDent Classic, SomnoDent Flex, and SomnoDent Fusion are offered for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

