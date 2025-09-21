SomnoMed (ASX:SOM) Insider Benjamin(Ben) Gisz Sells 13,211,430 Shares

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin(Ben) Gisz sold 13,211,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.70, for a total transaction of A$9,248,001.00.
SomnoMed Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.
About SomnoMed
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SomnoMed
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for SomnoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomnoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.