Sovran Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,150,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,918,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 172,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

