Sovran Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Moody’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,434,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3%

MCO opened at $480.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.94. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $595.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $212,749.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,451,077.50. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.