SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,975 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

