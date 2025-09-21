SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after acquiring an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,536 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

