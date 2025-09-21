Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Up 13.4% – Still a Buy?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 245.50 ($3.31). Approximately 40,970,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,397% from the average daily volume of 1,640,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPI

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Up 14.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.41. The stock has a market cap of £993.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,369.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 EPS for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.