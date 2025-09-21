State Street Corporation $STT Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $116.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.