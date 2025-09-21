Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sterling Manor Financial LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,207,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 32,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.4% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

AMZN stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average of $209.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

