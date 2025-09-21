Strategic Advocates LLC Acquires 3,830 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.2% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $11,776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,839,029,289.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

