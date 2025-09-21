Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,419 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.5% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $778.38 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $747.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,922 shares of company stock worth $196,412,792. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

