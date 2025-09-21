Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,133 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $88.67 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.95 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

