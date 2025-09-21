Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,233 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,299,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,114,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,889 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $72,812,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,358,000 after acquiring an additional 788,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.7%

SW stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 260.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

