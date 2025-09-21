Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,260 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 805,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,033,000 after buying an additional 408,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $144.93 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.51 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $91,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,712.96. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $5,394,638. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

