Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 29,591 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This trade represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

