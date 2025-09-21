Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,146 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Crown by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Crown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $94.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%.Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Baird R W lowered Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

