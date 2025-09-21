Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,800 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $33.97 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

