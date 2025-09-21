Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,444 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after acquiring an additional 606,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,994,000 after acquiring an additional 534,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,490,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,113,000 after acquiring an additional 509,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,014,000 after acquiring an additional 557,397 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE LYB opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.