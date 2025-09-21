Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 67 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 707.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dover by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Dover by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,677,000 after purchasing an additional 268,931 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

Dover Stock Down 0.9%

DOV opened at $171.26 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $177.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

