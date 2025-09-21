Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 701,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,472,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,061,000 after acquiring an additional 598,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.5%

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

