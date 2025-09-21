Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Citigroup cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.43 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

