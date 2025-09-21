Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5,519.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 170,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

BBY opened at $72.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

