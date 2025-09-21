Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 13,294 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.