Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 808 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.0%

SYF stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

