Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,892,003,000 after purchasing an additional 493,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000,000 after buying an additional 953,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Edison International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,169,000 after buying an additional 3,559,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Edison International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after buying an additional 1,289,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EIX stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

