Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

