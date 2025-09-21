Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $376,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,588.55. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,264.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,521.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,264.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,185.80.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

