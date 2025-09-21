Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after buying an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after buying an additional 1,510,489 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after buying an additional 1,290,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4%

TSCO opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

