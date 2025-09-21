Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,268 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 839,606 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $222.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day moving average is $177.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $229.00.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

