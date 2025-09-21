Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Northern Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.